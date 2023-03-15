Are The Bella Twins done with WWE for good? Taking a look at their recent social media updates

The Bella Twins have been with the WWE, in some form or another, for fifteen years. Both successful as competitors, Nikki and Brie each captured the Divas Championship during their run.

Many wrestlers have praised the twins for their contributions to the business over the years, and the duo even earned their spots in the WWE Hall of Fame's 2020 class. It seems now, though, that their time with the company is at an end.

In a tweet earlier today, Nikki and Brie stated that they'd be going by their actual last name, "Garcia," going forward. The former Bella Twins have quite a lot to look forward to, including a special dating show on Amazon Prime.

They were rebranded on the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show when Nikki said the following:

"Today we are officially from here on out the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia." [H/T Variety]

Check out their announcement tweet below:

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi

Fans of the Bella Twins got to see them perform one last time last year when they competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. It seems that the night may have been a goodbye to their fans across the globe.

The Bella Twins hint at the future following WWE departure

Though they may have left WWE, The Garcia Twins don't plan on leaving the spotlight. The Bellas Podcast has seemingly been renamed to The Nikki & Brie Show.

They recently revealed on social media that they'd be hosting a show on Amazon Prime Video titled Twin Love.

The press release from Amazon described the show as a social experiment.

"Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of "identical" casts, where they'll begin a unique and compelling search for love."

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie Stay tuned for more info!



press.amazonstudios.com/us/en/press-re… We are SO excited to be hosting #TwinLove on @PrimeVideo , an upcoming social dating experiment series that explores the love lives of identical twinsStay tuned for more info! We are SO excited to be hosting #TwinLove on @PrimeVideo, an upcoming social dating experiment series that explores the love lives of identical twins 👀👯 Stay tuned for more info!press.amazonstudios.com/us/en/press-re… https://t.co/oFZXp7dMnC

The Garcia Twins share three Divas Championships between themselves, and by the looks of things, their fans have a lot to look forward to.

What's your favorite Garcia Twins match or moment? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes