Are The Rock and Cody Rhodes actually friends in real life? Likely truth revealed

The Rock returned to WWE TV on the latest episode of SmackDown and shared two interesting pieces of news. First, he announced that WrestleMania 42 will be held in from the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Second, he shared a segment with Cody Rhodes where he revealed that he wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion.

Up until now, their on-screen relationship has been one of pure bitterness. The Rock and Cody Rhodes battled against each other in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, and it seemed like The People's Champ had put the Undisputed WWE Champion on notice at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Following SmackDown's latest episode, it is possible their on-screen relationship will bring them together as allies, especially since The Brahma Bull claimed that the duo have become good friends since WrestleMania 40.

However, their off-screen relationship doesn't necessarily mirror what fans see on WWE TV. During the post-show conference, The Final Boss revealed that he shared a couple of tequila shots with Cody Rhodes following their segment on the blue show. Given the nature of the activity, one might believe The Rock's word about his friendship with the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Previously, Cody Rhodes had cleared the air about not having any beef with The People's Champ behind the scenes, but The Road to WrestleMania 40 did allow certain lingering tensions to creep into their relationship. Nevertheless, all that is in the past and the two men seem very close now. Considering their newfound bond, who knows, one might even end up selling their soul to the other.

The Rock may have hinted at his desire to have the ultimate power in WWE

The Final Boss wants Cody Rhodes to be his champion, which essentially means that The American Nightmare will join forces with The Rock, and together, they will take over the pro wrestling juggernaut. However, he also revealed that he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul, which truly made fans question the real motive behind The Rock's words.

It seems like if The American Nightmare agrees to be The Final Boss' champion, he will need to let go of being a fan favorite, and instead transform himself into a villainous Corporate Championship. Furthermore, with the top champion by his side, while also being a member of TKO's Board of Directors, The Brahma Bull will have all the power in the WWE.

