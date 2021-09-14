Are The Undertaker and Kane brothers in real life?

While they are half-brothers in the storyline, The Undertaker and Kane are not brothers in real life. Their early careers were largely defined by the legendary feuds they had with each other, following which, they united to form the Brothers of Destruction.

After several weeks worth of teases, Kane made his WWE debut at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997 and cost The Undertaker a victory against Shawn Michaels in the first Hell in a Cell match. 'The Deadman' initially refused to lay a hand on his brother and continued to feud with HBK over the WWE Championship.

However, Kane proceeded to interfere in his on-screen brother's casket match against Michaels at Royal Rumble 1998, throwing the 4-time WWE Champion into the casket before setting it ablaze.

This proved to be a step too far for The Undertaker, who returned to television after a 2-month hiatus and challenged Kane to a match at WrestleMania 14. 'The Phenom' won this battle of the giants after delivering three tombstone piledrivers to his brother.

Post a few more matches, the brothers began working together during The Undertaker's pursuit for the WWE Championship in the summer of 1998. However, this alliance wouldn't last long as he turned on Kane and aligned himself with Paul Bearer at Judgement Day 1998.

The Undertaker and Kane always made for compelling television

When The Undertaker returned to WWE in 2000 as 'The American Badass,' he was immediately pitted into a match with Kane at Summerslam. The bout ended in a no-contest after The Phenom unmasked Kane.

The Brothers of Destruction reunited in 2001 to feud with Triple H and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. They were also part of team WWE during the Invasion storyline that year. The two didn't interact for a while until Kane interfered in The Undertaker's Buried Alive match against Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2003.

This angle allowed the WWE legend to take a sabbatical and return as 'The Deadman' at WrestleMania 20. He defeated Kane in a short match, taking his record at professional wrestling's biggest stage to 12-0.

The duo has had brief feuds and reunions in the years since. They last teamed together in a losing effort against DX at Crown Jewel 2018.

Now that The Undertaker has retired from in-ring competition, it is unlikely that they'll have another match. However, The Brothers of Destruction will go down as one of the most iconic duos in WWE history.

