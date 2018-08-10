WWE/Indy Rumor Mill: Are the Young Bucks Subtly hinting at a move to the WWE?

The Young Bucks are one of the most sought-after stars in the Independent Circuit

What's The Story?

This week's episode of Being the Elite was quite an eventful one. Not only did the episode include some major announcement regarding ALL IN, the episode also included the Bucks teasing a potential move to the WWE. The episode also had guest appearances from Arrow Star Stephen Amell and Diamond Dallas Page.

In Case You Didn't Know

Nick and Matt Jackson, Collectively known as the Young Bucks are one of the hottest acts in wrestling. The Brothers are part of the notorious faction- Bullet Club and it's Sub-Group The Golden Elite with Kota Ibushi and the Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

The Brothers hold multiple championships in various promotions with them being the Current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Marty Scrull in New Japan Pro Wrestling. In addition to that, the Bucks are also the current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Cody in Ring of Honor. They are also the creators and producers of the Weekly Youtube Show 'Being The Elite'.

The Young Buck's contract with both ROH and NJPW are expiring by the end of this year and there have numerous reports by various dirt sheets indicating that the Bucks could potentially make a move to the WWE with Vince McMahon &Co.being keen on having them on board by the start of next year,

The Heart of the matter

This week's episode of 'Being The Elite' started with Adam 'Hangman' Page having some sort of a nightmare while traveling. We then The Bucks signing some merch at their home and then the cameras pan out to a baseball park in Norwich, Connecticut where the brothers are joined by their Bullet Club stablemate Marty Scrull and the trio talk about their upcoming autograph signing when Flip Gordon comes out and the brothers congratulate Gordon on signing a two year deal with Ring of Honor but when Gordon enquires the brothers about their current contract status, Matt replies," Let's not talk about that right now" and changes the topic.

Throughout the episode, we see the brothers signing autographs with the Villian and towards the end of the video, The Bucks are seen near the Full Sail Live Entrance Gate (wonder which show is taped there) and brother thank the fans from Connecticut, New York, and Florida for coming to the autograph signing sessions with Nick specifically thanking the fans from Orlando, Florida.

You can see the entire episode below :

What's Next?

The Young Bucks along with Cody and the rest of the Bullet Club are knee deep in promoting their upcoming Self-financed event, 'ALL IN' which takes place on September 1st from the Sears Center in the Suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

The Young Bucks will be teaming up with their Golden Elite Stablemate Kota Ibushi to take on the team of Rey Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido in a Six-man Tag team match on September 1st.

