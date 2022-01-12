Are WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley and NXT star Raquel Gonzalez friends?

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez have had their on-screen battles in the past. The most memorable being at NXT New Year's Evil in January 2021 where Gonzalez defeated Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match.

Ripley is currently performing on WWE RAW, with Raquel Gonzalez still competing in the now rebranded NXT 2.0.

WWE Superstars spend a lot of time with each other, so they are bound to create strong bonds with their fellow performers. This means that behind the scenes many friendships and relationships are formed.

So are Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez friends in real life?

Yes, they have been friends behind the scenes for several years. The pair bonded during their rise at the Performance Center when they started at the company.

The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she and Gonzalez received help from recently released trainer Scotty 2 Hotty during their time on NXT:

"I think one of the main ones in NXT that helped me and Raquel is Scotty 2 Hotty. He had always been there for us through everything. We went through a real hard point together in NXT where Raquel and I were the only two females in Scotty’s class. Scotty was there to help us through that rough time and he still helps us today," said (h/t Metro)

How many times did Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez face each other in NXT?

Ripley and Gonzalez squared off against each other twice in NXT.

Their first battle was at NXT's Halloween Havoc special in 2020. The pair squared off in a 13 minute match that was won by Ripley. Their second contest was the Last Woman Standing match at New Year's Evil which was one by Raquel Gonzalez.

The duo have been involved in a number of multi-woman matches, with their last being in a WarGames match in December 2020. Gonzalez's team consisting of Candice LaRae and Toni Storm defeated Rhea's team consisting of Shotzi, Ember Moon and Io Shirai.

