Are WWE's higher-ups interested in Vince McMahon making a return to the company?

Vince McMahon is currently facing the most significant controversy of his life. Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened when McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE. Multiple sexual harassment allegations against him led to his retirement.
The new regime and direction taken by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H seems to have only benefitted the company. A few hours ago, reporter Rebecca Ballhaus reported that Vince McMahon is planning to return to the company, McMahon feels the advice given to him about stepping down was poor.
However, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reported that everyone is happy with the way WWE is currently run. The higher-ups of the company are not really keen on the former Chairman of the Board returning to the company.
The first documentary on the life of Vince McMahon will be out soon
Vice TV recently released a trailer for an upcoming show titled The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. This documentary is made on the life of the former WWE Chairman and will cover a wide range of topics.
Events from McMahon's life like walking out of a courtroom in a neck brace during the Steroid Trials, and his backstage heat with Owen Hart. Jim Cornette, Vince Russo and Bryan Alvarez will narrate the stories.
This is the first-ever documentary made on the billionaire's life. It is also rumored that Netflix is in talks with WWE to make a multi-season show on the life of McMahon.
The former Chairman's life itself is interesting enough to generate viewership for the show. However, his latest sexual allegations will increase the demand among fans even more. Since his departure from WWE, McMahon has been nowhere seen, apart from a few dinners with his friends.
What are your thoughts on McMahon potentially returning to the company? Sound off in the comments down below!
Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here
Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon will be able to return to WWE?
Yes
No
0 votes