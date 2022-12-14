Are WWE's higher-ups interested in Vince McMahon making a return to the company?

Vince McMahon is currently facing the most significant controversy of his life. Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened when McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE. Multiple sexual harassment allegations against him led to his retirement.

The new regime and direction taken by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H seems to have only benefitted the company. A few hours ago, reporter Rebecca Ballhaus reported that Vince McMahon is planning to return to the company, McMahon feels the advice given to him about stepping down was poor.

Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus @thetrough:



wsj.com/articles/wwes-… Vince McMahon is facing legal demands from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them. A former wrestling referee who accused him of rape three decades ago is seeking $11.75 million in damages. @joe_palazzolo Vince McMahon is facing legal demands from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them. A former wrestling referee who accused him of rape three decades ago is seeking $11.75 million in damages. @joe_palazzolo & @thetrough:wsj.com/articles/wwes-… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… twitter.com/rebeccaballhau…

However, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reported that everyone is happy with the way WWE is currently run. The higher-ups of the company are not really keen on the former Chairman of the Board returning to the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction.I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction.I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. twitter.com/rebeccaballhau…

The first documentary on the life of Vince McMahon will be out soon

Vice TV recently released a trailer for an upcoming show titled The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. This documentary is made on the life of the former WWE Chairman and will cover a wide range of topics.

Events from McMahon's life like walking out of a courtroom in a neck brace during the Steroid Trials, and his backstage heat with Owen Hart. Jim Cornette, Vince Russo and Bryan Alvarez will narrate the stories.

VICE TV @VICETV



Tuesday at 9P on The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. https://t.co/CooM7EQEmI

This is the first-ever documentary made on the billionaire's life. It is also rumored that Netflix is in talks with WWE to make a multi-season show on the life of McMahon.

The former Chairman's life itself is interesting enough to generate viewership for the show. However, his latest sexual allegations will increase the demand among fans even more. Since his departure from WWE, McMahon has been nowhere seen, apart from a few dinners with his friends.

What are your thoughts on McMahon potentially returning to the company? Sound off in the comments down below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon will be able to return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes