Are WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch part of the "Rumble" movie? 

In recent years, WWE has released a number of movies, both animated and non-animated, directly to streaming services.

Last year, the company introduced the audience to a family-friendly film called 'The Main Event', which followed the journey of an 11-year old boy who aspires to become a WWE Superstar. Earlier this year, fans got the chance to enjoy the adventures of 'Escape The Undertaker', a horror-comedy movie also featuring The New Day.

WWE recently released yet another animated film, 'The Rumble'. This big WWE project was initially supposed to hit theaters in July 2020. However, the worldwide pandemic led to it getting postponed several times.

Finally, the movie premiered on the 15th of December and is now exclusively available on Paramount+.

The movie has a star-studded cast, including WWE's current top champions, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. While the Tribal Chief has voiced the character of Ramarilla, The Man has done the same for Axehammer.

The current RAW Women's Champ took to Twitter to share the news of this massive project with her fans.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will defend their titles at WWE Day 1.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch are currently at the top of their respective divisions. However, the emergence of some serious challengers has proven to be a headache for both titleholders.

Lynch recently defended her RAW Women's title against Liv Morgan, where she barely managed to defend her title. However, The Man's issues with Morgan are by no means over.

At WWE Day 1, Liv will once again have the opportunity to beat Lynch and become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Roman Reigns is in a quite similar position to Becky. He somehow managed to retain his title at Crown Jewel with the help of The Usos.

But now, without his wise man Paul Heyman's support, Roman Reigns will face a tough challenge when he squares up with The Beast at WWE Day 1.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will come out of Day 1 with their respective championships? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

