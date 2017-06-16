Arguing why each of the MITB participants should win the briefcase (Women's Ladder Match)

Each of the five participants this Sunday has a genuine chance of winning the briefcase, here's why...

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones

Who will be the first ever ‘Miss Money In The Bank’?

The Women’s wrestling revolution is set to hit another significant landmark this Sunday, as five of Smackdown Live’s top female talents will compete in the first ever Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Speculation has already begun as to who will be the first female to hold the briefcase, but on a match card where Lana will challenge a former Funkadactyl for the Women’s Championship, not to mention Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship, it’s fair to say that WWE is quite unpredictable these days.

Therefore, each participant in the match has to be given serious consideration as anyone of them could walk out as the winner.

So with that in mind, here are arguments for why each competitor should win the inaugural Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

#1 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte has a flair for making history

It could be said that Charlotte Flair doesn’t need the briefcase, as you’d expect that she will be in and around the title picture in the coming months regardless of the result of the upcoming ladder match.

However, WWE clearly wants this match to be historic and having the four-time Women’s Champion be victorious will surely grab some headlines and add some prestige to the Women’s briefcase.

Also, if she is to be kept out of the title picture until WrestleMania season, then giving her a guaranteed future championship match will keep her in the discussion while not necessarily being directly involved with the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion.