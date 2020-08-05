Ariane Andrew updates fans on AEW status

Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew has given an update on her current status with All Elite Wrestling after appearing in AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament this week.

The former Funkadactyl provided clarity on her contract status during Ariana Andrew's YouTube show "Sippin the Tea":

“Ok, since we are spilling tea, I’m gonna keep it one-thousand-percent so everyone can hear it right here, right now. I am not with AEW. That was just a little something,”

AEW or WWE in Andrew's future?

This week's episode of "Sippin the Tea" featured Ariane Andrew interviewing her former WWE tag team partner Naomi. The current SmackDown Superstar expressed her excitement in seeing Andrew return to professional wrestling.

Naomi questioned if Ariane Andrew's return to the squared circle could lead to a future Funkadactyls reunion at some point in the future. Andrew as quick to point out that she is still a free agent and would like to team with Naomi once again:

“It’s not official. So there’s still a door, Hello, Vince! Is you listening? Funkadactyl reunion.”

Ariane Andrew teamed with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose in the first round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament last night.

Unfortunately, Rose and Andrew would be defeated by Anna Jay and Tay Conti. This led to Nyla Rose attacking Ariane Andrew once the match was finished, leaving with her new business manager Vickie Guerrero.

Ariane Andrew in WWE

Ariane Andrew made her WWE debut in 2011 as a cast member of the revived WWE reality show 'Tough Enough' hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Andrew would infamously state during the show that her favourite match of all time was "Melina vs Alicia Fox".

However, despite being eliminated from the show, Andrew was offered a WWE contract and debuted under the ring name Cameron, along with Naomi, as Brodus Clay's "Funkadactyls" in 2012.

The Funkadactyls would break up and briefly feud in 2014 as Naomi and Cameron embarked on singles careers in . In 2015, Cameron would move from WWE's main roster to NXT and make a few appearances on the black and gold brand.

However, it was announced on May 6, 2016 that Ariane Andrew had been released from her contract. Would you like to see Andrew continue in AEW or return to WWE?