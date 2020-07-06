Arn Anderson claims 'adult males get pissed' at Roman Reigns because their girlfriends like him

Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing figures in the entire WWE history.

Arn Anderson speculates why some of the fans love to boo the Big Dog.

Roman Reigns sure has his loyal set of fans

In the latest edition of his podcast, Arn Anderson talked about WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and his perception amidst the wrestling fans. He discussed the reaction to the Big Dog at length, pointing out the best qualities of Roman Reigns and why he is booed by the crowd so often.

Arn Anderson asserted that Roman Reigns is an incredible athlete and most of the hatred directed towards him spew from the envy of onlookers. He went on to say that Roman Reigns is a 'Soman Killing Machine'. Hence, he should be booked like that, and WWE should refrain from flipping his gimmick in order to avoid confusion amidst the fans.

Talking about Roman Reigns, Arn Anderson noted that adult males in the WWE fanbase are angry because their girlfriends get curious about the 'Big Dog'. Here's what he said on his podcast:

"It's got nothing to do with his ability to work. You don't notice it as much in the live events because the pro vs. con reactions are probably 80-20 on the pro side. For T.V., a lot of stuff gets pumped in even though the audience doesn't act that way. Roman comes through the curtain, looking like a movie star. If your girlfriend is sitting beside you, she's probably going to stand up and go, 'Who is that'? which pissed most adult males off, and he's a hell of an athlete."

"Roman should've come through that curtain to this day, if he had a promo it was 1 or 2 Clint Eastwood lines uncontested, and then he just kicks ass. He's a Samoan killing machine, and that's who he should've been. When you try and flip a guy from heel to babyface, the audience gets confused. Roman Reigns should either still be a babyface from the first time they turned him, and no switches in between or he should be an ass-kicking heel." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Roman Reigns and his current run in WWE

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. It was expected that he would win the title and would later feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, Covid-19 forced WWE to make changes to their original plans.

The main event of #WrestleMania means you’ve made it in @WWE.

Being in that spot against @Undertaker ... indescribable. A lot of memories to relive tonight. I’ll be watching #TheLastRide. @WWENetwork — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 10, 2020

Roman Reigns opted out of tapings as a safety measure against the pandemic. As a result, WWE brought Braun Strowman to take his place who won the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

As for Roman Reigns, he has said that he will return when things are better, and it is safe for him to step out for work. It appears that once he is back, Roman Reigns will aim for the title on SmackDown.