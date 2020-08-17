Arn Anderson discusses the Anonymous RAW General Manager

Former WWE producer and wrestling legend, Arn Anderson, shared his thoughts on the infamous Anonymous RAW General Manager angle used in WWE from 2010 to 2011.

On the June 21, 2010 edition of Monday Night RAW, Mr. McMahon announced that the previous General Manager of the brand, Bret Hart, had been removed from his position.

The WWE Chairman announced that "The Hitman" would be replaced by a new General Manager who wished to remain anonymous. However, the former Four Horseman, Arn Anderson, wasn't a fan of the angle.

During a recent episode of the ARN podcast, Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on the anonymous RAW General Manager gimmick, admitting that he wasn't a fan.

"[It was] hokey. Yeah, it was bad, it was bad. You can't have some phantom guy that's got all the authority, that's booking all the matches. It takes that stretch of believability and it goes way, way, way too far. And I think it just did." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Arn Anderson on the 'lack of reveal' for the Anonymous RAW General Manager

After months of speculation about the identity of the anonymous RAW General Manager, the WWE Universe was left confused when the angle was dropped in 2011 without a reveal or pay off.

Arn Anderson has suggested that the lack of a reveal, when the identity of the anonymous RAW General Manager was such a big part of the weekly show, hurt the angle significantly.

Advertisement

"It was cute for a week or two but it still didn't make sense unless you're going to have a reveal, and you never had a reveal. It's just 'blink blink' and that was the GM that nobody knew who it was, making career decisions on people's lives." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

However, the WWE Universe did eventually discover the true identity of the Anonymous RAW General Manager. On the July 9, 2012 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE revealed that Hornswoggle was the mysterious Superstar behind RAW's authority figure in 2010 and 2011.

Raw’s anonymous GM will announce the consequences of @TheNexusWWE's attacks as Raw begins TONIGHT at 9/8 CT on @USA_Network! — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2010

While many fans were glad to finally discover the identity of the Anonymous RAW General Manager, the WWE Universe felt slightly let down as it was obvious that this wasn't the original plan.

What did you think about the Anonymous RAW General Manager angle in 2010 and 2011?