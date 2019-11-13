Arn Anderson explains why he thinks WWE never pushed Cesaro as a main-eventer

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 07:43 IST

The Swiss Superman

Cesaro is one of the most talented stars in the wrestling industry. For some reason, however, the Swiss Superman has never seen his in-ring talents lead to a main-event push. Former Horseman Arn Anderson explained why he thinks that the WWE never pushed Cesaro into top-level feuds. WrestlingNews.co carried transcripts of Anderson's comments from his ARN podcast.

A swing against Cesaro

While he has been a staple of both the mid-card and the tag team division, Cesaro has never been given a main-event push in the WWE. His in-ring game is especially unique because he is extremely strong and agile. He's also extremely well at carrying matches and making his opponents look credible as wrestlers.

Because of that ability to carry his opponents, the company might see him as a star who is instrumental in helping to put others over. That might be part of the case, but Anderson felt that some other factors might have hindered the WWE from pushing the King of Swing.

“He was probably outspoken. He probably stood up for himself, which is not taken lightly or very well. This is a guy that did a giant swing on Khali for God’s sake. If you didn’t see it, pull it up and find it…He had the wherewithal to giant swing Big Show for God’s sakes.”

Setting the bar

Another reason why Cesaro has been on the outside of the main event is because he's such a good worker and is great at tag team wrestling. His partnership with Sheamus in The Bar was fruitful for both men as they won the RAW Tag Team Titles four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles once. The pairing also kept the Celtic Warrior somewhat protected since he was dealing with Spinal Stenosis.

It appeared as if Cesaro might be getting a big push once he was paired with Paul Heyman back in 2014, but nothing came from that partnership. Regardless of how talented or popular some wrestlers may be, the fact still remains that management will push who they want to no matter how talented that star might be. It's the company's prerogative but it is frustrating to fans of the Swiss Superman because his talent is overwhelming.