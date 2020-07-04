Arn Anderson hints WWE's Vince McMahon deserves a 'felony' for what he made Roman Reigns say

Arn Anderson took no prisoners when he shot on Vince McMahon's treatment of Roman Reigns.

Arn Anderson clearly had different ideas on how to book Roman Reigns.

Arn Anderson is a legend in the world of wrestling and WWE. The former Four Horsemen member is now a part of AEW and is working there in a non-wrestling capacity, alongside Cody Rhodes. However, before he made the switch to AEW, Arn Anderson worked backstage as a WWE producer for a very long time. During that time, Arn Anderson worked with Vince McMahon on a regular basis. Talking about Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns recently, Arn Anderson said that it was partially Vince McMahon's fault for not pushing Roman Reigns correctly in WWE.

During a recent episode on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson said that the promo that Roman Reigns was made to say with 'suffering succotash' by Vince McMahon should never have happened and Roman Reigns should never have been made to say those words.

Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon possibly deserving a 'felony' for Roman Reigns promo

Arn Anderson was recently talking about Roman Reigns and his time in WWE with Vince McMahon and his run as a solo Superstar. During his run as a singles star in WWE, Roman Reigns was often booed by the fans. According to Arn Anderson, this was something that was easily avoidable, and allowed the Shield Superstars to simply be themselves would have helped everyone.

Anderson went on to say that Roman Reigns' infamous 'suffering succotash' promo should be a 'felony in most states'. He went on to indicate that it was Vince McMahon who was responsible for that promo, something that has been reported previously as well, with Dean Ambrose revealing Vince McMahon was the one to make him say it.

“I just think that the Shield guys… you see how special Ambrose being himself right now. You got to recognize when you got a racehorse, let him run. Don’t have him trotting, don’t have him pulling the carriage. Swat him in the a** and let him run. Roman has been given promo material… for a guy that looks like that and can perform like that, to ever mouth the words suffering succotash, that should be a felony in most states. And that’s for the person that wrote the line for him.”

“It had to be… it could only be one person.”