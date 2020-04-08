Aron Stevens fka Damien Sandow comments on possible WWE return

Damien Sandow discussed his future on Lilian Garcia's podcast

The 2013 Money In The Bank winner now appears in NWA

Damien Sandow

Speaking on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Aron Stevens refused to rule out a possible return to WWE one day but made it clear that he has no desire to rejoin Vince McMahon’s company in the near future.

The 37-year-old, who worked for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2010-2016, is best known for his time as the Damien Sandow and Damien Mizdow characters.

Nowadays, the former Money In The Bank winner performs for the National Wrestling Alliance, while he has also focused on his acting career since leaving Impact Wrestling in 2017.

“For the schedule we had and everything, right now, Lilian, no. I would want to talk creative handlings, shall we say, so you never say never. There’s certainly no ill will because, again, I don’t take anything personally there. But, again, I don’t know if I would fit into what they’re doing and I don’t know if they would really fit into what I’m trying to do either.”

Damien Sandow in WWE

One of the most memorable moments from Damien Sandow’s WWE career came in 2013 when he won the Money In The Bank ladder match to guarantee an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship at a time of his choosing.

The former “Intellectual Saviour of the Unwashed Masses” cashed in his contract on John Cena on an episode of RAW in October 2013 but he failed to win the title.

He also had a popular run as The Miz’s stunt double, Damien Mizdow, leading to a moment at WrestleMania 31 where he turned against his tag team partner by eliminating him from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

After receiving a limited amount of television time in 2015 and 2016, Sandow was released from his WWE contract in May 2016.