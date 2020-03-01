'Arrow' star accompanies Cody Rhodes to ring at AEW Revolution

It looks like he's getting the word out about his new show (Pic Source: AEW)

Cody Rhodes finally got his chance to take on MJF at the ongoing AEW Revolution PPV. His entrance was a bit of a 'family' affair as not only did the band Downstait play his entrance song, but the entire Nightmare Family also showed up.

This also included Stephen Amell, star of the recently-concluded Arrow TV Series which ended its run after eight seasons in 2020. Amell is no stranger to pro wrestling as he has wrestled in WWE before and also had a fairly well-received match with Christopher Daniels at 'All In' back in 2018.

Amell is now currently in training for his new TV show called Heels. In an interview with the Hastings Tribune, Amell said that the show would focus on the 'wacky' world of independent pro wrestling. He said:

"I’m training right now. I’m going to be starring in a show called “Heels” for Starz, which is about the wild and wacky world of independent, professional wrestling in small town Georgia."

Considering that Amell is good friends with Cody, his appearance at AEW Revolution shouldn't come as a surprise. With that being said, it'll be interesting to see if he ever shows up on AEW Dynamite.