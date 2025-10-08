  • home icon
Asuka and Kairi Sane to re-form popular WWE faction by adding a current champion? Exploring Crown Jewel possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 08, 2025 21:10 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Asuka embraces Kairi Sane during Monday Night RAW [Image source: Getty]

Asuka and Kairi Sane are scheduled to battle IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel. The Kabuki Warriors turned heel on the post-Wrestlepalooza episode of RAW by attacking SKY and Ripley.

They are now set to run it with the babyfaces this Saturday in Perth. However, it seems that the heel duo might re-form a popular faction by adding a current champion.

Giulia is currently in her first reign as WWE Women's United States Champion. She captured the title by defeating Zelina Vega on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions 2025. However, the 31-year-old might interfere in the Tag Team match in a shocking twist and help The Kabuki Warriors secure the victory at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.

If this happens, it could eventually lead to Giulia leaving her official representative, Kiana James, on the blue brand and joining forces with fellow Japanese wrestlers Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW. Interestingly, the trio could then re-form the Damage CTRL faction on the red brand.

Many believe that Giulia's reign on SmackDown has been underwhelming, so she could drop the title and move to the red brand to potentially align with The Kabuki Warriors and re-form Damage CTRL. She could go after new titles alongside a dominant faction instead of a rookie like James.

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth.

WWE could finally book Bayley's heel turn on the coming episode of RAW

If the above scenario happens, WWE could eventually book a heel turn for Bayley on the coming episode of RAW and also align with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Giulia after they potentially re-form Damage CTRL.

The Role Model acts heel at times since her return on the post-Wrestlepalooza episode of Monday Night RAW. She seems unsure of how to relate to Lyra Valkyria. While there have been speculations about the 36-year-old embracing her dark side on the red brand, Triple H might finally book her heel turn next week.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are scheduled to face The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) in a Tag Team match on the coming episode of RAW. In a shocking twist, The Role Model might finally turn heel and attack Valkyria after the bout. If this happens, the 36-year-old could then align with The Kabuki Warriors and Giulia after they potentially re-form Damage CTRL.

However, this angle is also speculative, and WWE has not confirmed anything in this regard.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
