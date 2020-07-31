It's going to take a long time for Asuka to get over Kairi Sane's WWE departure. The two women formed a strong and loving bond during their year-long stint as The Kabuki Warriors and were one of the most beloved duos in the company.

Kairi Sane appeared on Monday Night RAW for the last time this past week and bid goodbye to the WWE Universe soon after. Days later, Asuka still seems to be distraught over Kairi's departure, if her latest tweet is any indication. Asuka asked, "Where is Kairi?" in her sad post, and fans immediately came in droves to console The Empress of Tomorrow. Check out the tweet below:

Where is Kairi? Kairi? — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 31, 2020

Kairi Sane and Asuka joined forces last year, on WWE SmackDown

Asuka and Kairi Sane got together last year, soon after WrestleMania. The duo was managed by Paige, who stated that they will soon become the Women's Tag Team Champions. They eventually defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell In A Cell to win the belts. 181 days later, they lost the belts to Bliss and Cross at WrestleMania 36.

Kairi Sane married her longtime partner earlier this year. A short while before her eventual departure, reports had already started creeping up about the same, on various news outlets. It remains to be seen where Asuka goes from here, now that Sane is off to Japan. Fans are hoping that Asuka exacts revenge on Bayley and Sasha Banks for the former's brutal attack on Sane on RAW.