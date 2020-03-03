Asuka pulled from RAW match with Shayna Baszler due to injury, replacement announced

WWE have confirmed, via WWE.com, that Asuka has been pulled from competing on tonight's RAW due to injury.

The Empress of Tomorrow was due to face off against fellow Elimination Chamber competitor Shayna Baszler but has not medically cleared to compete - due to a sprained wrist.

WWE have confirmed that Asuka is not medically cleared to compete tonight, due to a sprained wrist, so Shayna Baszler will now face off against Kairi Sane. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 2, 2020

It had been announced just yesterday that Asuka would face off against fellow former NXT Women's Champion Baszler, but Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane will now take her place in tonight's match.

Asuka and Baszler had been involved in a confrontation during last week's Elimination Chamber contract signing, where the WWE Tag Team Champion told the Queen of Spades, "Bite me," in reference to Baszler's previous actions towards RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Man would then make a beeline for Baszler, who is undoubtedly the favorite to win the match and earn a shot at Lynch's RAW Women's Championship, not least because Lynch is rooting for her to win.

While The Pirate Princess is not involved in the Elimination Chamber Match, her decision to replace Asuka in the match makes sense with the pair combining to form current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors.