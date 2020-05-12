Asuka reacts to her historical achievement in WWE

Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in WWE career

This week's episode of RAW opened with an emotional announcement from the RAW Women's Champion, as Becky Lynch confirmed that she is pregnant. 'The Man' relinquished her title and said that she would be stepping away from WWE for a while.

As a result, the Money in the Bank 2020 winner, Asuka, became the new RAW Women's Champion. Even though Asuka won the coveted Women's title of the Red brand for the first time in her WWE career, she made sure to participate in Lynch's celebration with equal enthusiasm.

Following the episode, Asuka took to her Instagram account to share how 'easy' it was for her to become the Champion. She posted a picture with the RAW Women's Championship along with the caption "EZ-PZ", which is her signature statement in WWE.

Asuka celebrates the beginning of her RAW Women's Championship reign along with Kairi Sane

In a video shared by WWE Japan, the one-half of The Kabuki Warriors and the newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion Asuka shared her reaction to winning the title.

Asuka started by congratulating Becky Lynch on her pregnancy. She then went on to talk about the beginning of her title reign on the Red brand in the video that also featured her tag team partner, Kairi Sane.

"Congratulations Becky! And also this...," said Asuka pointing at her newly acquired title. "She further went on to say, "I am a Champion! This is unbelievable!" Kairi Sane was quick to join in and point out that this turn of events was incredible. "This is unbelievable, Sister!", said the other half of The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka responded by saying, "I know, it was surprising."

Following that, Sane asked, "Well, does this mean you have all the WWE titles?"

Asuka replied, "In fact, yes! I just made the Grand Slam of all Championships."

Kairi Sane, being a true friend, didn't shy away from hyping up the latest achievement of her tag team partner.

"I am speechless! People will need to start praising Asuka," said Sane before she went on to urge the WWE fans to send messages praising a grateful Asuka.

After winning the RAW Women's Championship this week, Asuka added a few more feathers to her cap by becoming the third Women's Triple Crown Champion and the second Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. It will be interesting to see what the future beholds for this talented WWE Superstar.