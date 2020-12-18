Asuka receives interesting tag team partner offer for WWE TLC 2020

Peyton Royce has offered to team with Asuka at Sunday’s WWE TLC 2020 pay-per-view. Asuka was due to join forces with Lana to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team titles. However, Lana suffered a storyline injury on this week’s WWE RAW, ruling her out of TLC.

Writing on Twitter, Royce said she knows Asuka is in need of a tag team partner on Sunday. She also reminded the RAW Women’s Champion of her history as a Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Hello @WWEAsuka.



I know you need a tag team partner on Sunday.



I know you know I can go.



Sincerely, former Women’s Tag Team Champion,

𝓡𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓬𝓮 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/NKvoqPYdtb — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 17, 2020

Royce previously held the Women's Tag Team titles with fellow IIconics member Billie Kay for 120 days in 2019.

Asuka and Peyton Royce’s current WWE storylines

Although Asuka holds the RAW Women’s Championship, she has not defended the title at a pay-per-view since Clash of Champions in September. That event saw Asuka defeat Zelina Vega and Bayley in separate title matches. The latter match ended in a disqualification, meaning The Empress of Tomorrow did not win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Two weeks after the pay-per-view, Asuka stayed on RAW as the third draft pick on the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft. Meanwhile, Royce was confirmed as a RAW roster member after being drafted as the 28th pick on the second night.

Royce soon became involved in a dysfunctional tag team with Lacey Evans. The two women have still not won a regular two-on-two tag team match since their unusual alliance began. However, they did pick up a victory as part of the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series.

At the same event, Asuka lost a Champion vs. Champion match against Sasha Banks. The Japanese Superstar then successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Lana one night later on RAW.

Since then, Asuka and Lana have picked up two non-title tag team victories over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Asuka also defeated Baszler in a singles match, while Lana recorded a huge win over Jax.

Following Lana’s surprising victory, both Jax and Baszler attacked her in the middle of the ring. WWE later announced that The Ravishing Russian cannot compete at TLC, leaving Asuka without a tag team partner.