Opinion: Is Asuka the next SmackDown Women's champion?

Asuka, relentlessly reminded to us by WWE announcement panel as ‘The Empress of tomorrow’, has been booked to face Carmella, the current WWE SmackDown Women’s champion, at Money in the Bank that's scheduled to take place a week from this Sunday.

This can be considered as a much-needed match for Asuka and a boost for her character after her consecutive losses at Wrestlemania 34 to Charlotte and her first tag match with Becky Lynch at SD Live to ‘The IIconics’.

After Paige announced the title match, Asuka scored two solid victories in a singles match against Mandy Rose as well as a handicap match against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. These wins re-established her dominance as more than a credible opponent to challenge the titleholder.

However, these wins could also have a negative consequence for Asuka during her MITB match. The negative consequence being Sonya and Mandy interfering in the title match and helping Carmella win.

And who knows? Maybe, WWE creative is planning to make Carmella fill Paige’s shoes as the Absolution leader. This could also help Carmella’s title reign look more challenging and difficult to overcome for Asuka.

Why Asuka should be the next SmackDown Women's champion?

Despite the aforementioned obstacle in the form of absolution, Asuka is very likely to be the next SmackDown Women’s champion, maybe not as early as MITB, but after multiple outings with Carmella. Here are a few reasons why:

Carmella, even if she joins hands with Absolution, is still a weak Champion. It is hard to get clean finishes during her title defences and ending every match with some interference or cheap shots wouldn’t fare well for too long.

After losing to Charlotte, if Asuka fails to get her hands on the title even after a feud with Carmella, then the chances of Asuka being over ever again would be so bleak. WWE definitely won’t risk it.

Asuka, in every way, is the ideal choice to be the new SD women’s champion. She could have very exciting feuds with both faces and heels of SD roster.

After winning the title, Asuka could elevate it to next level. She has some serious potential challengers for her title like Naomi, Becky, and heels like Absolution and IIconics. She could progress from one fued to another by putting on some stellar matches.

Asuka vs Charlotte 2.0:

It’s hard not to think about the potential rematch between Charlotte and Asuka, once she wins the SD Women’s championship. Their bout at Wrestlemania 34 is definitely one of the memorable ones and being the kind of in-ring talents that they are, they could easily replicate it or even give us a classic better than the previous one.

There's a possibility that WWE might want to turn one of them heel in their rematch to change things up. Both Superstars have time and again proved that they’re excellent as both faces and heels. So, it could be interesting to see that dynamic. In author’s opinion, Asuka being heel here would make more sense as she lost in the previous outing and she has to win it this time by any means necessary.

Asuka is the perfect woman to run the SD women’s division right now. We don’t have to look any further than her NXT title reign which stands witness for her capability to carry the division on her shoulders as a champion. Also, any superstar as a champion other than Asuka would definitely be a step down for the division.

