Asuka vs. Becky Lynch is the perfect non-title feud for WWE's women's division

Asuka made her long-awaited return on last night's episode of WWE RAW. She confronted Becky Lynch, who was talking about how she would defeat everyone on her way back to the top.

Not only is Asuka's return to WWE television a boost for the RAW women's division. Asuka vs. Lynch is the perfect non-title feud.

In the summer of 2020, Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, unknown to everyone at the time, the match was for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Lynch, who was champion at the time, had to relinquish the title due to being pregnant. The two shared a warm moment when this was revealed. Despite their prior feud, Asuka and Big Time Becks have respect for each other.

During Lynch's absence, Asuka underperformed as champion after lackluster booking from WWE. At the same time as the Japanese star's decline, Bianca Belair was being built up as the next big thing.

Fast forward to Lynch's return at SummerSlam 2021, Belair was SmackDown Women's Champion. The Man ended up defeating the champion in less than 30 seconds. Lynch went on to hold the RAW RAW Women's Championship (after swapping titles in the infamous segment with Charlotte Flair) until dropping it back to Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Asuka is to blame for Bianca Belair's rise in Becky Lynch's mind

Becky Lynch has become even more delusional since losing the title than she was as champion. This works perfectly for her feud with Asuka because Lynch can blame Asuka for Belair's rise. In Becky's delusional mind, she handed Asuka the RAW Women's Championship and she failed. Lynch will try to spin it into being Asuka's fault that she is no longer champion.

Asuka and Becky Lynch's history needs to be a focus in this feud

The feud is also perfect because Becky Lynch has made Asuka the benchmark of her career. She didn't feel like her title reign was legitimate until she could finally beat Asuka. Asuka losing the title delegitimizes her claim that the Japanese star is the best in the world.

In conclusion, WWE finally has the opportunity to have a great women's feud that doesn't revolve around a title. If the company goes in the direction of Big Time Becks blaming Asuka for her downfall, it'd cement her as a ferocious heel on a downward spiral.

