"At the end, everyone just started clapping" - Bianca Belair on her WWE tryout

Bianca Belair recently opened up about her tryout in WWE's Performance Center. She revealed some of the workouts that potential WWE candidates are expected to do. She even shared what her mentality was like going into the tryout.

Bianca Belair is a WWE Superstar who currently appears on SmackDown. She signed her WWE contract in 2016. Belair made her NXT debut first and stayed on WWE's Black & Gold brand until WrestleMania 36. Since then, Belair has made her way to the main roster with many fans and critics being impressed with her athleticism and skills.

On the most recent episode of WWE Chronicle, Bianca Belair revealed what it was like during her WWE tryout at the Performance Center. Belair recalled how Mark Henry got her the tryout, and how he told her that her acceptance into WWE will be solely based on her performance. She even spoke about her mindset during the tryout and the reactions after she had finished.

"I was at the Performance Center, it was a tryout for people that want to be WWE wrestlers. He was just telling me, you know, when you see someone that has it, you just know. Have you ever thought of being a WWE wrestler? He's like, okay, I can get you a tryout, but I can't do anything else for you. I went in there and left everything on the line. I was jumping as high as I could, I was hitting the rope as hard as I could, I was running as fast as I could, and at the end, everyone just started clapping. I wanted to be happy, but I knew with my luck, I was like, I'm not gonna get happy about this until I'm standing right here in this Performance Center."

Bianca Belair's performance at her tryout was lauded by many people. Her athleticism was one of the key factors as to why WWE signed her to a contract. This comes as no surprise considering her background in track and field.

"I was sitting at home on my bed" - Bianca Belair recalls when she got the call that she was selected

Following her WWE tryout, Bianca Belair was waiting for the news regarding her possible WWE future. Belair recalled how she was at home when she received the call from WWE legend Kane, confirming her selection.

"I was sitting at home on my bed, I got the phone call and I was like, hello, and Kane was like, hey, just wanted to let you know like I have good news for you. You were one of our top picks for the tryout. We want to hire you we want you to be a WWE Superstar, and I was just like, great!"

Bianca Belair is a WWE Superstar who is destined for greatness. Many fans are calling for the EST of WWE to be put into the title picture. She seems to be on the right path, as she currently aims to overcome the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.