Austin Aries injury update: The Cruiserweight has been medically cleared to enter the ring

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 09 Feb 2017, 16:12 IST

This feud has some great potential

What’s the story

Austin Aries has become a quite prominent figure in the Cruiserweight division of late. WWE has been constantly keeping him in the picture with the Cruiserweight division of late and it has been working out well. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided the WWE Universe with the latest update on his injury status and has also revealed the possible WrestleMania plans for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Austin Aries is undoubtedly one of the hottest acquisitions of WWE in the past year. His rise in NXT was well received by the WWE Universe and he has garnered much acclaim for both his in-ring work and mic work. He was gathering momentum and it was speculated that he was only a few matches away from becoming next NXT champion.

Unfortunately, Aries suffered an injury during a WWE Live Event. He suffered an orbital fracture during a match with Shinsuke Nakamura and has been away from in-ring action ever since that. Aries has been relegated to the commentary team for the Cruiserweight division ever since his injury to keep him in the picture.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Austin Aries has been medically cleared to return to the ring. With him being cleared to return, the Cruiserweight division on Raw will get a much-needed shot in the arm.

In a related report, WrestleZone also reports that there have been talks among the WWE officials to book a match between him and Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at this year’s WrestleMania. The storyline is said to progress from Aries’ interview last week.

Sources suggest that his post-match interviews will be the key to building the rivalry between him and Neville.

What’s next?

With both Neville and Aries vying for the position of top dog in the Cruiserweight division, the division is sure to get interesting. It is to be noted that both these Superstars have the much-needed fan support which a lot of cruiserweight talents have been lacking.

A confrontation between them is expected to revive the Cruiserweight division from the dormant state it has been in for the last few months.

Sportskeeda’s take

Aries has the natural charisma to get the fans to invest in a match. The lack of charisma by the Cruiserweight talents has been one of the reasons the division has been stale as of late. The talents have not been able to connect to the crowd and evoke a reaction from them, apart from Jack Gallagher in the past few weeks.

A battle between Aries and Neville for the top prize in the division is sure to be spell-binding, considering their talents in the ring. It will also be interesting to see if Aries arrives as a heel or face. Aries usually thrives in the role of a heel, but Neville has only turned heel recently and WWE will try to get some mileage out of it.

