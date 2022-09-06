Austin Theory defeated by former Universal Champion on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory was defeated by a former Universal Champion on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Theory was knocked out at WWE Clash at the Castle by WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury after trying to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He was angry about the incident on Monday's show. He went to the ring to rant but couldn't get his words out properly, given that Fury's punch had done damage to his jaw.

This is when Kevin Owens interrupted and mocked the fact that the former United States Champion now has his first name back. KO then exclaimed that neither Roman Reigns nor Drew McIntyre could beat him on their own in the past.

Owens then challenged Theory to an impromptu match, which Mr. Money in the Bank accepted. The Prizefighter set about beating the young upstart around the ringside area straight away. Although Theory would put up a good fight and attempt to use some underhanded tactics, Owens would eventually put him away with a pop-up powerbomb and stunner combination.

This is Austin Theory's second loss in two consecutive matches. He also lost after teaming up with The Alpha Academy to take on Madcap Moss and The Street Profits during the Clash at the Castle kick-off show.

