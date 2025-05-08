Authority figure to turn heel in WWE for the first time and cost Randy Orton at Backlash? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is set for his match against John Cena, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at Backlash. The Viper and The Franchise Player have shared the squared circle numerous times and have proven to be each other’s arch-rivals over the years.

Ad

While Orton vs. Cena will have all the spotlight at the premium live event, an unexpected heel turn from a WWE official could change the landscape of the company. Nick Aldis could cost Orton his match against Cena and help the latter retain.

Randy Orton shocked the fans on SmackDown a few weeks ago when he delivered a massive RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis. Orton was originally set to settle his issues with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but The Prizefighter had to pull out due to a serious neck injury, which was a big blow to the company just weeks before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Aldis then canceled the match, which didn’t sit well with The Viper, and was followed by Orton attacking Aldis out of frustration. This moment stole headlines and sparked rumors about the GM possibly returning to the ring.

While the match between both men never happened, Nick Aldis could take his revenge at Backlash on May 10 by helping Cena end the show as the champion and continue his farewell tour as the ‘Last Real Champion.’ This could potentially lead to The Viper leaving the blue brand and moving to WWE RAW to avoid any penalties after attacking Aldis for his actions.

Ad

Randy Orton recently addressed his WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Joe Hendry made headlines when he surprised Randy Orton by being his opponent at WrestleMania 41. The star had his 'Mania moment written in his debut before Orton delivered an RKO to him to win the match.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Orton revealed that he pitched the idea of Hendry facing him and pushed for it until it became official. Furthermore, The Viper stated that the match was perfect and that it was good that not many knew about Hendry’s appearance.

Ad

"It was perfect. It was different from anything else on the card. It was a legitimate surprise, and we were able to keep it a surprise for the most part. We got that really cool, “Holy sh*t” moment when his music hit, and it was great. He was great. It was actually a stress-free fun Mania for me, because I didn’t have this crazy 30 minutes balls-to-the-walls match with all this high-risk sh*t. I had this cool little segment with Joe, and we didn’t have to do much to have fun out there. So I was really able to enjoy the week and just soak it all up."

Ad

Randy Orton now has his big challenge against John Cena. Fans will have to see what Orton has up his sleeve to dominate Cena and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More