Ava must announce 30-year-old free agent's signing during the 2024 WWE Draft 

Last week, the return date of the WWE Draft was announced. The hotly anticipated event will take place on the April 26th edition of SmackDown and on the April 29th episode of RAW.

One star that some fans believe will make an impact on draft night, is the company's latest signing, Giulia, who appeared ringside at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

Here are three reasons why NXT's General Manager Ava must ensure that the 30-year-old comes to her show rather than RAW or SmackDown:

Ava can get more attention on NXT!

A big reason why Ava must sign Giulia on Draft Night is that it will bring a lot of eyes onto NXT, considering that the draft is taking place on the main roster.

In recent times, we have seen that the presence of marquee names has benefitted both the brand and the wrestler. The presence of Giulia would help NXT garner plenty of eyeballs from her fan club.

NXT: An ideal platform for newcomers

Over the years, NXT has proved to be a perfect breeding ground for future superstars.

Additionally, the brand has proved to be the perfect platform for superstars to regain their mojo. Baron Corbin's recent success is an apt illustration of them.

Guilia's inclusion will increase the brand's already impressive resume of stars. Conversely, NXT would prove to be a perfect stage for him to connect with the WWE Universe.

NXT knows how to handle stars who started in Japan

The signing of Giulia to NXT by Ava would be a great call, as World Wrestling Entertainment has shown many times in the past that the developmental brand is a great breeding ground for female Japanese wrestlers, such as IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Gulia can use the brand to work on her character and get in-tuned with WWE's playbook before moving to the main roster.

Hall of Famer on how Giulia can thrive in WWE

One person who knows Giulia extremely well is the recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer, Bull Nakano.

Before Giulia's appearance at Stand & Deliver, Nakano explained in an interview with Tokyo Sports why the young star should sign for the company.

"[She] should definitely go. The world will definitely expand, and I think it will broaden [her] horizons as a wrestler if you see that there are different types of pro wrestling. If WWE wants to see [her] active in Japan, I think they'll use her in a good way," she said.

Following her surprise appearance at Stand & Deliver, many, including Bull Nakano, cannot wait to see what Giulia will do inside a WWE ring.

