Babyface turn after a year? 5 possible finishes for the Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Outside of Bayley, the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match features five women who have never captured the briefcase. Trish Stratus hasn't been active for much of the last decade but will compete in London.

Joining Bayley and Stratus are multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch and first-time participants Zoey Stark and IYO SKY. Zelina Vega was in the 2021 ladder match and will once again feature in this year's rendition.

Money in the Bank is an important event for WWE, so there are only a few legitimate outcomes that can set things up for the rest of 2023. The match only has six competitors at the moment, but it wouldn't be a huge shock if a seventh is added. The men's match already has seven competitors with the addition of Logan Paul.

Here are five potential finishes for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#5. Zoey Stark helps Trish Stratus win

Will Stark work for herself or try to help Trish win the ladder match?

Due to the pairing, if one of Stark and Stratus is going to win Money in the Bank, it would be Stratus. Zoey Stark is her pupil, so the student will do whatever the master tells her to do.

The former NXT standout obviously has a bright future, but currently, she's around to propel Stratus to success. The partnership wouldn't make sense unless Zoey wins and willingly gives the case to the WWE Hall of Famer.

While both women's champions are heels and Stratus is also a heel, the dynamic would be weird if she did win. Despite that, the Canadian is one of the more well-rounded stars and would be a believable winner if that happened.

#4. Infighting leads Zelina Vega to an upset win

Vega is probably the only competitor who is 100% focused on the briefcase.

The women comprising the Money in the Bank match have been feuding with each other on and off over the last nine months. Becky Lynch has tangled with IYO SKY, Bayley, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark. That's five of six women who will likely be more worried about the other stars in the match.

Vega is sort of the odd woman out, but that could be a great thing for her. She could take advantage of all of the distracting side feuds to capture the case.

If she is successful, it will likely be for a short program for SummerSlam. WWE has done this many times with winners, including Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., and Liv Morgan.

#3. A surprise seventh participant joins and wins

Adam Pearce keeps denying Bianca Belair a chance to regain her title.

As things currently stand, the men's ladder match has seven competitors. The women's match has only six. WWE usually books the same number of participants for each match.

Asuka will defend the WWE Women's Championship the night before in London. Whoever comes out on the losing end of that match between Asuka and Flair could pop up again over the weekend. Bianca Belair could also stake a claim at entering the match as she was denied an opportunity to vie for the Women's WWE Title.

WWE might want a swerve by adding another big name despite not earning a spot in the ladder match. They did this last year with Theory, and he won the whole thing. Flair, Bianca Belair, or Asuka (if she loses) could join the bout and win.

#2. Becky Lynch finally wins Money in the Bank

WWE has mentioned it several times - the one thing Becky Lynch doesn't have on her resume is winning Money in the Bank. She's always a threat to any champion but also, unlike Flair, can operate in angles without titles.

The Man is also one of the top stars in WWE who could challenge the champion of either brand. A feud with Rhea Ripley has already been teased a few times, including on the go-home episode of RAW.

Lynch has given back a lot lately to help put over stars like Bianca Belair and Zoey Stark. It could be a good way to pay her back for her willingness to help the rest of the roster.

#1. IYO SKY wins Money in the Bank

Is SKY the next Women's Money in the Bank winner?

If there's a newer main-roster star who is ready to win the briefcase and become champion, it's IYO SKY.

She's been the breakout star of Damage CTRL. Her faction, however, is seemingly headed for a breakup. It could even happen at Money in the Bank if Bayley and SKY try to prevent the other from winning.

The former NXT Women's Champion has a history with both Asuka and Ripley, so her winning wouldn't be out of the question. She's also one of the most exciting stars on the roster, so having SKY win would be a smart decision.

