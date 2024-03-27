Backstage backlash, Main roster move - 4 Reasons why Ridge Holland stepped away from active competition in WWE

Ridge Holland announced on the latest episode of WWE NXT that he was stepping away from in-ring competition. The former Brawling Brutes member claimed he was tired of taking work home and that this move was best for his family.

WWE later moved his profile to the alumni section of its official website, but reports suggest this wasn't an actual exit and part of a budding storyline.

The question of why remains, and there are a number of reasons why Holland could have made the decision either in real life or as part of a storyline.

#4 Could be heading back to WWE's main roster

Ridge Holland was once part of The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown, but after the stable's split, he found himself in NXT. The star's recent run has been a career highlight for him, allowing him to do some of his best work away from the mainstream media.

Holland could have plans to return to the main roster in a new role and point out that this was a retirement from NXT. He could join forces with a new partner and return to RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania in a massive twist.

#3 This could be connected to his recent heat

Ridge Holland has received much heat from the WWE Universe over the past few years. Big E's injury wasn't his fault, but it was something that could have cost him his wrestling career. Ahead of Holland's move to NXT, Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury on SmackDown in an in-ring sequence, inviting more backlash from fans.

The powerhouse will likely always be associated with injuries regardless of what he achieves in his career, so he could have decided that it is time to call it quits.

#2 Ridge Holland could have asked for some time off

Often, superstars are written off TV when they ask for a break. Gunther did the same thing before Christmas when he claimed he needed to "rest up" so that he could be there for the birth of his son.

Holland could have asked WWE for some time away. Much like Sonya Deville, who lost a Loser Leaves WWE Match, he could be on the sidelines for a few months before making his return to in-ring competition.

#1 Could be set to reunite with Sheamus

Sheamus has been away from WWE for seven months after suffering an injury in the summer of 2023. The Celtic Warrior has made it clear that he is still looking to challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship when he makes his comeback, but he knows he will need backup.

Ridge Holland was once by the veteran's side as a Brawling Brute, and he could be ready to join forces with his former friend. This would enable the upstart to move back to the main roster. He could claim that his retirement was a ruse to get the jump on The Ring General following WrestleMania since Sheamus is seemingly ready to return.

