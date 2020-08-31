Backstage conversation between Vince McMahon and Randy Orton before match with Keith Lee

Last week, on WWE RAW, Randy Orton was confronted by one of Drew McIntyre's good friends, Keith Lee. On Vince McMahon's Red Brand, The Viper brutally attacked the WWE Champion after coming up short at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. Randy Orton blindsided McIntyre on WWE RAW and punted him twice.

Later in the night, Randy Orton made his way to the ring and told the WWE Universe about how he grabs the opportunity to inflict pain on other WWE Superstars. Randy Orton was cut off by Keith Lee, who made his main-roster debut that night. Keith Lee confronted The Legend Killer and challenged him to a match later in the night.

Almost an hour later, the WWE Universe saw Keith Lee go one on one with Randy Orton on WWE RAW. Their match was cut short when Drew McIntyre interfered, attacking Randy Orton. The Viper made his escape when he got an opportunity and later blindsided the Scottish Psychopath yet again when he was backstage.

Why did Vince McMahon want Keith Lee to beat Randy Orton?

After their match ended in DQ, Keith Lee and Randy Orton were set to face off at WWE Payback. At the PPV, Lee beat one of Vince McMahon's prized possessions clean, right in the center of the ring. Fans across the globe were surprised to see the NXT debutant beat The Viper in such fashion at his very first PPV.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT has reported that before The Limitless One and The Viper's match took place, Vince McMahon told Randy Orton to make sure that Keith Lee looked like a star. It was also noted that The Apex Predator was happy to do so as he wanted to help build the next generation of stars in the WWE.

Beating Randy Orton clean in your first-ever main roster match is something that may assure you a WWE Title run sometime down the road. Keith Lee not only beat his WWE Payback opponent clean but did so after hitting the Spirit Bomb in less than seven minutes.