Backstage details on Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior's heat (Exclusive)

It is no secret that The Ultimate Warrior did not make many friends during his time in the wrestling business. One of his former WWE co-workers, Jacques Rougeau, has given his take on rumors that Warrior and Andre the Giant had heat with each other.

Rougeau, who also performed as The Mountie in WWE, worked for the company at the same time as The Ultimate Warrior and Andre the Giant. The latter two Superstars shared the ring more than 60 times in 1988-1990, with Warrior usually picking up the victory.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau was asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone whether Andre the Giant had heat with The Ultimate Warrior. The former Intercontinental Champion clarified that it was Warrior who had heat with Andre, as well as other Superstars.

"Yeah, Ultimate Warrior had a lot of heat with Andre, you mean," Rougeau said. "Ultimate Warrior had a lot of heat with a lot of people. Ultimate Warrior was a guy who was hard to work with in the ring and he had an attitude like he was one of the most important things in the business when he came.

"I was there in those days and I remember, but never, ever Ultimate Warrior got up in front of Andre to try [to fight]. As a matter of fact, I think Ultimate Warrior was very afraid that Andre would make a move."

WWE director Bruce Prichard once revealed that The Ultimate Warrior used to give Andre the Giant a bottle of French wine before their matches. This legitimately angered Rick Rude, who did not receive anything from Warrior when they worked together.

Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior’s WWE history

Andre the Giant worked for WWE from 1973 to 1991

Although they worked together at dozens of WWE live events, Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior only met four times in televised matches.

The Ultimate Warrior won all four times, including a 19-second victory at Madison Square Garden in October 1989. One month later, The Ultimate Warrior’s four-man babyface team defeated The Heenan Family, including Andre the Giant, at Survivor Series.