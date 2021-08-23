Backstage details behind Sasha Banks missing WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Sasha Banks was slated to face Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but she was removed from the match heading into the show. The Boss was reportedly not cleared to compete at the event.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Sasha Banks never made it to Las Vegas for Summerslam weekend, though she had been advertised for the show. She also missed out on several live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." Her absence is not injury-related, but it's still not clear what the actual reason might be.

"PWInsider.com has been told by WWE sources that the Banks situation is not an injury issue," wrote Johnson.

WWE sources have said that the Sasha Banks situation is not an injury issue.



WWE didn't inform fans of Sasha Banks' unavailability until after Belair made her entrance for their scheduled match. Carmella was then announced as The Boss' replacement, which was specifically done to swerve the audience before Becky Lynch's return.

WWE knew Sasha Banks wouldn't compete at SummerSlam ahead of time

The SmackDown Women's Championship match was one of the biggest bouts heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer, as it featured WrestleMania 37 main-eventers Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE knew eight days in advance that The Boss wasn't going to compete at SummerSlam, but she was still advertised for it. Becky Lynch was later revealed to be her replacement.

"It happened because Sasha Banks wasn't going to be ready and they felt that they needed something to quell the audience," Meltzer said on WOR. "They've known for eight days that Sasha Banks wasn't going to be there."

With the return of The Man, the SmackDown women's division can only flourish. Fans are practically guaranteed to see a feud between The EST of WWE and Becky Lynch over the championship. Once Banks returns to WWE, she could also rejoin the title scene.

Were you disappointed that Banks was absent from SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier