Backstage details on the next possible major opponent for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley - Reports

Bobby Lashley has had quite a busy week. The WWE Champion competed in two Hell in a Cell matches on back-to-back nights and came out victorious in both. First, he defeated Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and then beat Xavier Woods on RAW the next night.

The All Mighty is set to defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view next month. However, it is a filler match for Lashley before he moves on to a bigger challenger.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are many names floating around with whom Bobby Lashley could have his next major program. He said that Daniel Bryan could come back to WWE and return on RAW. Other names in the conversation include Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Goldberg. A possible feud with Brock Lesnar hasn't been ruled out yet either.

"The RAW brand doesn’t have any challenger set up but they can always elevate Randy Orton, or really anyone if they so choose. Bray Wyatt and Bill Goldberg are always on the bench and the idea is an all top hands on deck show. Bryan Danielson, if he does come back and it would likely be for RAW," stated Dave Meltzer.

Who will Bobby Lashley face at SummerSlam?

The report stated that despite rumors of Brock Lesnar returning to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, there are no such plans in place. Meltzer does say that these plans are subject to change.

If Lesnar is not brought back for SummerSlam, then there is a good chance that WWE will bring back former Universal Champion Goldberg to put Bobby Lashley over at SummerSlam.

Goldberg was last seen at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2021 when he unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Who would you like to see face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam? Tell us in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das