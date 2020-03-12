Backstage details on the 'big guy' heat on Braun Strowman revealed by WWE Hall of Famer

Braun Strowman and Vince McMahon.

He has had his ups and downs, but Braun Strowman continues to be one of the most popular Superstars on the roster.

The Monster Among Men debuted as part of the Wyatt Family and he looked alarmingly green during his initial days on the main roster. Strowman has developed into a top-tier Superstar over the past few years and he is one of the best big men in the company.

However, there were doubts about Strowman making it big in the company when he was first brought in by Mark Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest edition of The Bump that Strowman was on the receiving end of the phenomenon known as 'big guy' heat when he was signed up by the WWE.

Henry explained how it is to experience Big Guy heat as he himself went through the same in the WWE locker room.

It starts off as heat like you've got a problem with everybody. We call that 'Big Guy Heat'. You get too many big guys in the room, people start to talk about their accolades, and say things like 'Yeah, I've beaten this guy. Yeah, I've beaten that guy. I'm over, look at me.' Then, you start to look at people as your contemporaries. You look at them as your peer group. You learn from each other. Then, you start to work against each other.

Henry cited his relationship with Big Show as an example of how the big guy heat situation doesn't always happen.

He then went on to reveal that Strowman was greeted with reactions of uncertainty in his early days.

It was all about being patient and letting the heat die down and in the end, Henry feels it all worked out in Strowman's case. Indeed, it did.

"Me and The Big Show - arguably the biggest guys of our era - we worked together probably 100 times. It was always cordial when we met. He was like my brother. So, it's been different in the case for me and him. When I brought in Braun Strowman, some people were like 'I don't know about this guy, man.' I told him 'That's the big guy heat. Let it die down. It will work out in the end, and it did.' HT Credit: WrestlingInc

Strowman is seen as a long-term project in WWE, which is evident by the way he is protected on TV. He may have lost the Intercontinental Championship but he will still have a prominent role to play at WrestleMania 36 and beyond.