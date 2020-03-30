Backstage details on Vince McMahon being furious with Goldberg

Goldberg won the Universal Championship by beating Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown.

Vince McMahon and Goldberg have not always seen eye to eye.

Goldberg/McMahon

Vince McMahon is a man who always puts the business in front of everything else. However, there are times when The Chairman is put in situations where he has to make some tough calls.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, current Universal Champion Goldberg spoke about the animosity Vince McMahon had for him and Brock Lesnar ahead of their infamous match at WrestleMania 20.

Here is what the 2-time Universal Champion stated:

"Here's the thing though. If you are presented with that scenario and you are Vince McMahon, what the hell do you do? Who do you let win, who do you hate less?"

Goldberg, who will likely be facing Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36, also stated that he still wonders how Vince McMahon came to the conclusion of having him pick up the win instead of Brock Lesnar.

"I just wonder how he came to that decision. I really do because he wanted to kill me. I know he wanted to kill Brock. So, I guess he wanted to kill Brock more and that is why I won." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Goldberg further added that the crowd did not care for the match, even though in his opinion it could have gone down as one of the greatest matches in history.