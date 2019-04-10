WWE Rumors: Backstage news as to why Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania was so short

The brevity of the United States match at WrestleMania had a lot of people scratching their heads.

What's the story?

While the Triple H versus Batista match and the Kofi Kingston match against Daniel Bryan both seemed to take up at least 20 minutes of time during WrestleMania 35, Samoa Joe's defeat of Rey Mysterio in order to retain the US Championship lasted only a minute.

WrestlingInc.com is reporting via the Wrestling Observer that the main reason why it was such a short match was due to time constraints.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe has been on a rampage ever since he won the US Title before Fastlane. He defeated R-Truth, Mysterio and Andrade in a Fatal Four Way before the PPV and then again at Fastlane.

Mysterio pinned him on SmackDown before WrestleMania 35, leading to the singles match between the two at the Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

The United States Championship match was positioned in the middle of a near seven and a half hour card.

With that much time allotted to this year's PPV, conventional thinking would lead people to believe that there would be enough time for each allotted match.

But in addition to almost 17 matches, there were segments involving Elias and John Cena as well as the Hall of Fame inductees.

Even though there was seven hours for the entertainment, a report from WrestlingInc via the Wrestling Observer suggests that time was the factor.

Speculation was fueled that the match was cut short due to an injury Mysterio suffered on Raw while facing Baron Corbin, but he was obviously cleared for action in time.

The report mentions that it was merely due to time restrictions. Matches with bigger implications like the WWE Championship match and the 'No Holds Barred' match between Triple H and Batista were likely going to be given an excess of 20 minutes.

What's next?

The quick and decisive win over Mysterio was actually a good call to continue to keep presenting Samoa Joe as a dangerous and unpredictable superstar.

Mysterio is someone that can still recover from a loss due to his status as a legend while also help putting over Joe.

The injury might have been a small part of it, but not every match needs 10 minutes or more to tell its story.

