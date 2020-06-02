RAW stage.

Apollo Crews will defend the United States Championship against a mystery opponent on the upcoming episode of RAW, and there is a lot of speculation about Dominik Dijakovic showing up to make his official RAW debut in the title match.

The NXT Superstar has added to fuel to the speculation by tweeting out a picture of the United States title; however, he may not wrestle on RAW tonight.

A new report from Fightful Select revealed that Dominik Dijakovic wouldn't be wrestling on tonight's show. The report, however, added that he was in the crowd during the tapings and he could be involved in a backstage segment or vignette.

Fightful had reported a few days ago that the WWE was set to call-up many more NXT Superstars in the upcoming few months following Matt Riddle's arrival on SmackDown.

WrestleTalk released an exclusive report in which Dominik Dijakokic's name came out as one of the expected call-ups. Dominik Dijakovic's blatant teaser about going after Apollo Crews' United States Championship pretty much confirms his impending move to RAW, however, the fans may have to wait a little longer to witness his first match on the Red Brand.

Dominik Dijakovic's WWE career

The talented big man has been wrestling since 2013 and WWE signed him in 2017 following his impressive run in Ring of Honor.

Dominik Dijakovic made his in-ring debut in NXT on December 19th, 2018 and while he hasn't won any titles in the Black and Gold brand, Dijakovic has been one of the most impressive workers in NXT for the past two years.

Dominik Dijakovic last wrestled on NXT TV on April 29th when he faced and lost to Johnny Gargano. Dijakovic's main roster move is a done deal at this point, and it will be interesting to see how the company utilizes him after the call-up.

Will his first feud be against Apollo Crews for the United States title? Would you like to see Dominik Dijakovic get booked in a storyline with the new US Champion? Finally, do you see the 'Imposing Tower of Power' succeed after he possibly makes the full-time jump to RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.