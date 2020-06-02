Backstage news on Jason Jordan's WWE status and in-ring future following SmackDown appearance

The opening segment of SmackDown was chaotic.

Jason Jordan returned to make a cameo appearance during the opening segment on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Police officers arrested Jeff Hardy for an alleged hit-and-run incident, and Jason Jordan was surprisingly one of the WWE representatives at the scene.

Jason Jordan's return to WWE TV went under the radar, but it has still brought up questions regarding his current status and whether he could make an in-ring return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed a few backstage details on Jason Jordan's status on the latest edition of his Backstage Report Podcast on Fightful Select.

Jason Jordan has not wrestled for almost two and a half years due to issues in his neck, and SRS reported that there is currently no timetable regarding the Superstar's in-ring return.

Kurt Angle's kayfabe son has been working as a producer for a long time now, and SRS added that Jordan is also quite well-liked backstage. The last update that Sapp had received about Jordan was back in the Summer of 2019. Jason Jordan reportedly had issues with his grip, and there were no plans for him to wrestle again. The situation about his wrestling future, sadly enough, hasn't changed by the looks of it.

SRS had the following to say on the Backstage Report Podcast:

Also on SmackDown, his (Chad Gable) buddy Jason Jordan popped up. Jason Jordan has been out of action for two and a half years with some neck issues. He has been a producer for quite a while, one that people seem to like rather well, but no timetable on his return or if he could ever return. Last I heard in the Summer of last year, he was having grip issues and there were no plans for him to come back.

Could we see Jason Jordan make more appearances on WWE TV?

As things stand, Jason Jordan may never be able to overcome his career-threatening injury and make an in-ring return. The former American Alpha, however, seems to be doing an excellent job as a WWE agent and producer. We should keep an eye out for Jason Jordan possibly making more cameo appearances in the future as the company is known for using backstage personnel in a handful of segments sporadically.