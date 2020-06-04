Backstage news on whether WWE wants Kofi Kingston to become world champion again

WWE reportedly doesn't want the Superstar to be in the main even picture.

Kofi Kingston' WWE title reign lasted for 180 days.

The Universal and WWE titles.

Kofi Kingston's heartwrenching journey towards capturing his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 will go down as one of the greatest cinderella stories in WWE history.

His world title reign wasn't that bad either, as Kingston was booked to go over many established Superstars. However, his reign came to an unceremonious end in just seven seconds at the hands of Brock Lesnar. WWE immediately moved him back to the tag team division, and he has not gone after a singles title ever since he lost the WWE Championship

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that there is currently no plan to push Kofi Kingston into the main event picture for a while.

No more world title reigns for Kofi Kingston?

Tom also stated that the company never wanted Kofi Kingston to win a world title for the second time, and that was the belief even during the New Day Member's WWE title reign. The WWE management never intended to keep Kofi Kingston in the world title picture after dropping the WWE title to Brock Lesnar and his career trajectory since the title loss is self-explanatory.

Kofi Kingston and the New Day were not featured on the updated posters for the shows on WWE.com, and that's odd considering the fact that the multiple-time tag team champions have tremendous drawing power.

Tom revealed:

Kofi Kingston was a very powerful draw for a long time,, and the New Day, in general, have that drawing power. Now to have them on neither, is very interesting. That said, RAW was owed a couple of trades, and they are very very lacking on the tag division.

Advertisement

There is no plan to have Kofi Kingston in the main event of wither show for a while yet, if ever again. So it would be the tag division he would go to, if he was to move.

Even while Kofi Kingston was the WWE Champion, there were no plans to give him a second reign. There were no plans to keep him in the main event after he lost that title, and that's exactly what happened. The second he lost that belt, it was over. It is and is a crying shame to take someone that talented and drop him off the face of the earth.

Do you think Kofi Kingston deserves another push into the world title picture on RAW or SmackDown? Should WWE, at the very least, have him go after one of the secondary titles? Let us know what you think in the comments section.