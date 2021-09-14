Backstage note on original plans for Big E's WWE title win – Reports

Andrew Zarian has provided a backstage note on Big E's WWE title win on tonight's episode of RAW.

Big E has won the WWE title for the first time in his decade-long WWE career. The SmackDown Superstar made his way to RAW tonight to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. In the end, Big E defeated Lashley to become the new WWE Champion to an incredibly loud pop.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast posted a tweet soon after Big E's WWE title win. He stated that Big E's win was supposed to happen on the original WWE Draft date for the red brand. For those unaware, the original dates for the 2021 WWE Draft were August 30, 2021 and September 3, 2021.

This was supposed to happen during the original draft date for raw.



Glad to see they stuck with the plan. #wweraw — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) September 14, 2021

Fans have clamored for a long time for a Big E main event run

Back in 2019, Kofi Kingston won the WWE title at WrestleMania 35 and Big E was right beside him to celebrate the win. Many of E's fans wanted WWE to push him as well in the near future. Big E talked about his singles run and was hopeful for good things in the future:

“I want to see how much I can do as a singles competitor. A lot of people have had these high hopes for me, which I really appreciate,” said Big E.

WWE split The New Day during last year's Draft. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were now RAW-exclusive stars, while SmackDown scored Big E. The split raised fans' hopes in regards to a Big E main event run.

Thankfully, the WWE Universe didn't have to wait long to witness the same. The reaction to Big E's WWE title win on social media has mostly been positive. E has worked incredibly hard for about 12 years to achieve this feat.

