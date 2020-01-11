Backstage plans for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe's long-term tag team partner

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe could be handed a fantastic partner

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe have recently entered into a feud with The Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins, which means that they will need to find themselves a tag team partner if this feud is going to continue as a six-man rivalry.

This past week on RAW, The Big Show was revealed as their teammate as part of the main event matchup between the six men, but long term, the former WWE Champion isn't expected to be partnering Joe and Owens. Show did help Joe and Owens by being part of the match and even knocked out Seth Rollins with his KO punch, but it's currently unknown what this is leading toward.

According to a recent report by The Wrestling Observer, the original idea behind Rey Mysterio's United States Championship loss on Boxing Day at Madison Square Garden was so that The Master Of The 619 could transition into the storyline with Owens and The Samoan Submission Machine.

This could be the reason why Mysterio was unsuccessful in reclaiming his Championship last week on RAW. Dave Meltzer noted that it's currently unknown how long The Big Show will remain in the picture or when Mysterio will begin teaming with Owens and Joe, but this was the plan for the storyline back in December.

There's been a lot of talk about Mysterio over the past few months when it comes to his WrestleMania 36 match and whether or not it will be his last. Mysterio's feud with Andrade is reportedly not leading towards a stipulation match, which means that it could come to an end following The Royal Rumble and Mysterio could then move into a new feud with Seth Rollins and The AOP.