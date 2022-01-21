Backstage reaction to the WWE NXT revamp - Reports

The revamped WWE developmental brand, NXT 2.0, has not received the response the company would have hoped for, with sources stating disappointment amongst backstage staff.

The former Black and Gold brand was revamped back in September last year, with unheard-of names making their way, a more colorful and vibrant color scheme, and a completely different direction.

However, the change did not sit well with the wrestling community, with the show constantly drawing low numbers in ratings. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, backstage reaction to the first four months of NXT 2.0 isn't great and the company was expecting better numbers.

"Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet," WrestleVotes tweeted.

WWE NXT 2.0 viewership saw a huge drop this week

NXT's viewership and ratings on USA Network have been on a downward spiral for some time now with occasional bumps on special events such as New Year's Evil.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, 587,000 viewers watched the show on Tuesday, and the program drew a 0.11 rating (approximately 149,000 viewers) in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic.

The numbers were much lower than the last week’s show, which drew 647,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 rating (180,000 viewers) in the same demographic. Last week's show was a drop from the prior week as well after WWE released many popular figures of the black and gold brand of NXT.

Tuesday’s NXT ratings were the third-lowest since the NXT 2.0 re-branding. The episode was tied with three other episodes for the lowest key demo rating on the USA Network.

WWE's history of pushing larger-than-life individuals to the top has worked for the company so far and has made them the wrestling juggernaut they are today. However, the change has not worked for its third brand as there is a lot of apprehension from the fans. The change has thrown a lot of the audience off as NXT fanbase was more used to indie-style wrestling than "sports entertainment."

What are your thoughts on NXT 2.0? Which version of NXT is better in your eyes? Sound off in the comments!

