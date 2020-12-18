Backstage reaction to WWE RAW's record-low ratings

Monday Night RAW set a new record low in the ratings this week. It is also significant to note that this week's episode of RAW was the go-home show ahead of the TLC PPV.

WWE RAW saw an overall 12% decline in the ratings this week, with an average of 1.527 million viewers. Last week's episode of RAW had an average of 1.737 million viewers.

This drop will be seen as a big cause for concern, but it's not all bad news. Despite the record-low ratings, two of the three hours of RAW still managed to rank in the top 10 on cable.

RAW: 1.52 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 15, 2020

In the all-important 18-49 demo, RAW drew only a 0.41 rating this week. This was a pretty big dip from last week's edition, which drew a 0.51 in the 18-49 demo.

This was the all-time record low number for RAW. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 15, 2020

Backstage reaction to RAW's record-low ratings

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an insight into the backstage reaction to RAW's record low ratings.

Meltzer said that the new record low set earlier this week has been seen as a wake-up call backstage and WWE officials have "got the message." He also noted that the people he knows in WWE were shocked when the ratings came out.

We don't yet know how WWE and Vince McMahon will react to the ratings from Monday. With TLC set for this Sunday night, we will have to wait and see if we get something at the PPV to try and give ratings at little boost.

With the record-low rating from RAW, we can expect WWE to do something significant to boost them. Some have suggested a short term plan like bringing back Goldberg. However, one thing WWE badly needs right now is to create new stars.