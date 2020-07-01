Backstage reason why The Undisputed Era members reportedly don't want to leave NXT

The NXT Superstars reportedly have appealing contracts but there is a huge catch.

The Undisputed Era members are skeptical about their call-up.

A lot can change on the main roster

Over the years, several NXT talents have been called-up to the main roster. While some of them found more success on RAW or SmackDown, the others were lost in the oblivion. But things seemed to have changed since NXT started going live on the USA Network on Wednesday nights. Several Superstars said that they want to continue on the Black and Gold brand. And now, it is rumoured that some members of The Undisputed Era feel the same way.

The Undisputed Era is enjoying a lot of popularity on NXT and are frequently seen in the main event. They are extremely good inside the ring and compliment that well with their mic skills. Overall, they are the complete package and make for a villainous group that WWE needs right now.

Backstage report on The Undisputed Era in NXT

Tom Colohue recently discussed the rumours about certain members of The Undisputed Era not wanting to move to RAW or SmackDown. It was in response to a question that asked if Adam Cole will lose his title by SummerSlam and if that happens, with The UE move to the main roster.

Tom Colohue believes that Adam Cole will drop his title to Finn Balor. As for the call-ups, not all four members of The Undisputed Era like the contract offers they have on the table right now. Here's what Colohue had to say:

"I believe that when a title contest will bring in Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, that is when Adam Cole will lose his title. The Undisputed Era are in an interesting position. There are contract offers on the table for long term deals which include call-ups but not all four members like the idea. Some of them want to stay in NXT. Of course, there are a lot of people in NXT at the moment who don't want to leave, and this is no exception."

I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 25, 2020

The Undisputed Era are easily one of the most dominant stables in WWE today. Now, only Adam Cole who still has his gold while the rest of the faction lost their respective titles long ago. They certainly have the potential to do well in all the brands across WWE. It will be interesting to see what's in store for this promising faction.