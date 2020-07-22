Backstage reason why WWE reportedly rejected Randy Orton's idea to work with Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's infamous social media exchange with NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa had the fans speculating about a possible match between them. Apparently Randy Orton himself had a vested interest in the feud and not just with Tommaso Ciampa, but also with Adam Cole.

As reported by WrestleTalk, WWE were planning on booking a match between Randy Orton and Edge for SummerSlam. However, after it was evident that Edge would miss the PPV, Randy Orton pitched the idea of possibly working NXT Superstars Adam Cole or Tommaso Ciampa.

However, this idea was rejected by WWE because they 'needed Randy Orton for WWE Championship on RAW'. The report suggests that WWE preferred to keep 'The Viper' focused on his feuds with other RAW Superstars.

Recently, it was reported that WWE are inclined towards booking a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton and SummerSlam. The WWE Champion himself admitted that he would be excited to face Randy Orton at WWE's 'Biggest party of the Summer'.

It's been reported that the response to Randy Orton's idea about facing NXT Superstars fetched an unpleasant reaction. The script of RAW was reportedly 'torn and rewritten' to plan Orton's move to the championship picture.

What's next for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW?

On this week's episode of RAW, we saw Randy Orton face Big Show in an unsanctioned match. This match was solely booked to add more credibility to Orton's legend killer gimmick. Last night, Randy Orton defeated Big Show to continue his dominant run.

He is now expected to begin his rivalry with Drew McIntyre soon. But before that, WWE have other plans in place for the WWE Champion. As confirmed by WWE, McIntyre will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler once again.

This Extreme Rules title rematch will be held on RAW next week. This time, however, it is Drew McIntyre who will get to pick the stipulation for his title match. The feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will probably begin after that.

This match certainly has great potential and will help WWE in including big names in the SummerSlam match card. It will be interesting to see how WWE will go ahead with the booking of this feud.