Backstage report on Damian Priest's condition after not being cleared to compete on WWE RAW 

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was revealed that Damian Priest was not cleared to compete in the squared circle. As a result, he did not take any bumps on the show.

The Archer of Infamy was involved in an in-ring segment with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at the beginning of the show. His tag team partner, Finn Balor, was not present on the red brand this week. While Dirty Dom and JD McDonagh got into a brawl with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes during the segment, Senor Money in the Bank remained present at ringside and did not get involved in any physical altercation.

According to Fightful Select, Damian Priest was legitimately not cleared for RAW. The report mentions that the higher-ups were expecting a quick turnaround as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was scheduled for multiple shows this week.

However, he was involved in a huge brawl on SmackDown this week when the show went off the air, which involved The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. This might be an indication of the possibility that Priest is medically cleared to engage in a physical matchup.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane

The Judgment Day captured the Tag Team Titles at Payback last month by dethroning Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They successfully defended the gold against KO and Zayn on RAW last week as well.

At Fastlane 2023, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line once again when they collide against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the Premium Live Event tonight.

It would not be shocking if the match ended with Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and even Rhea Ripley probably interfering to help the champions retain their titles. But there is also a chance that Cody Rhodes could win his first title since returning to WWE.

