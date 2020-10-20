Backstage report on Jordan Omogbehin's in-ring skills revealed; WWE might have a problem

Jordan Omogbehin, the big man who was previously played roles such as a ninja and RAW Underground's security guard, returned to WWE TV and was booked to be AJ Styles' new bodyguard on RAW.

The 7'3" WWE Superstar is all set for another repackaged run, and it should ideally end with him showing off his in-ring prowess. However, the latest backstage update regarding Jordan Omogbehin's in-ring skills doesn't paint a good picture regarding his WWE future.

Backstage WWE news on Jordan Omogbehin's in-ring work

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that based on what he's heard from the people who have seen Jordan Omogbehin wrestle, the giant isn't the best of in-ring workers.

It was noted that Jordan looks excellent as a character due to his physically imposing stature; however, he was described as slow and unimpressive inside the ring.

The WWE signed Jordan in 2018, and he has wrestled only a handful of matches at WWE NXT live events.

While Jordan might be one of the biggest men in pro wrestling history, as noted by Dave Meltzer, his in-ring work leaves a lot to be desired.

Meltzer stated the following:

"I mean he is probably, let me think about this, I would say with the exception of Giant Gonzalez, and Giant Silva, Giant Silva, right? I would say he's probably about the tallest guy, modern, that there has been in the last like 40 years. I know Max Palmer was reputed to be, I mean they used to bill him as 8 foot 2, and I've heard people say he was really 7'6". But aside from that, this guy is the tallest guy that I think we've ever had in wrestling and I mean, he is really impressive looking in the sense of, it's like he is not fat or nothing. He's just a big giant guy.

I know that, from what I 'ver heard from people who have watched him is that he is not that impressive when you watch him wrestle. So it's a tricky thing. Because it's exactly like, you can do this for a while but then where do you go because these roles usually transition to the ring and he is just, for whatever reason, he is very slow, from what I was told and it's like it's really impressive him standing there but in the matches that he has done when he was in NXT, it was not like Andre The Giant, where he goes in there, and everything he does gets over. They try to have him do big man spots, but people don't really go for it that much."

Jordan Omogbehin did look pretty impressive in his role as the intimidating bodyguard on RAW, but how will he fare when he eventually has to enter the ring WWE could have a problem to deal with if Jordan Omogbehin doesn't improve at a rapid pace.