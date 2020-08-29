Backstage talk of Alexa Bliss being the next big breakout Hollywood star from WWE revealed

The first edition 'Smack Talk,' Sportskeeda's SmackDown post-show featuring Tom Colohue and Rick Ucchino, kicked off with a bang as they broke down a very eventful episode of the Blue brand. The show's most important stories were Roman Reigns becoming a Paul Heyman Guy and Alexa Bliss' gradual character transformation.

When it came to Alexa Bliss, the former Women's Champion gave another example of her exceptional acting skills on this week's episode of SmackDown in a backstage segment that featured Tamina and Nikki Cross.

Tom Colohue revealed on Smack Talk that there are many people backstage in the WWE who told him that Alexa Bliss is set to be the next big breakout Hollywood Superstar from the WWE.

Alexa Bliss has been allowed to showcase her acting chops, and Little Miss Bliss has so far knocked it out of the park.

Here's what was discussed on Smack Talk between Tom Colohue and Rick Ucchino:

Tom: There are also a lot of people who have told me from backstage in the WWE, they've told me that Alexa Bliss is the next big breakout Hollywood star. She is getting a chance to show it. How is she doing?

Rick: Pretty, Pretty good!

Advertisement

Possible heel turn for Alexa Bliss

Ever since getting involved in the feud between Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has thrived in portraying different shades of her character that have not been explored on TV.

WWE has been teasing a potential storyline relationship between The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, and that could be the direction we could be heading towards after Payback.

Strowman attacked Alexa Bliss a couple of weeks ago, and the former RAW Women's Champion, however, wasn't featured at SummerSlam.

Bliss returned on the latest episode of SmackDown and seemed chirpier than usual. Nikki Cross noted that Bliss had a dreadlock, which didn't seem like the best of ideas considering her recent run-ins with The Fiend.

Bliss snapped and slammed a coffee mug to the ground, much to Cross and Tamina's surprise. As noted, Bliss' acting was on point, which has been the case throughout the angle with Strowman and The Fiend.

It seems like the WWE is heading towards an Alexa Bliss heel turn with the possibility of an alliance with The Fiend.

As far as a potential career in Hollywood is concerned, Bliss would surely attract a lot of attention on the back of her recent performances. Do you see Alexa Bliss following in the footsteps of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista in Hollywood in the future?