Backstage talk of a 3-Time WWE Champion retiring at WrestleMania 36 revealed

Vince McMahon/WrestleMania 36 logo.

WrestleMania 36 could very well be the last time we see a future WWE Hall of Famer perform inside the ring.

As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue on the latest edition of Dropkick DiSKussions with host Korey Gunz, there is talk going around backstage about Rey Mysterio possibly retiring at WrestleMania 36.

While there are whispers of Mysterio calling time on his in-ring career at WrestleMania, there is no guarantee that it may happen as the WWE Legend has expressed his desire to wrestle a match with his son.

It is also possible that Mysterio ends his career by unmasking himself, which has been teased on TV in his ongoing feud against Andrade.

Colohue stated the following:

The finish with the mask is very telling because as we know masks are very important in that culture but as part of wrestling, you always go out on your back and masks being taken off is certainly a way to do that. So this could be leading towards that but it’s also sure that Rey Mysterio is wrapping up. I don’t think we are far off seeing a retirement angle coming to play.

I’m starting to hear that WrestleMania may be his last hurrah but I think he definitely wants to see Dominick wrestle either alongside him or be in his corner for a match before he goes.

"We spoke about contracts and what convinces people to sign on. Rey Mysterio was wrestling for New Japan, he was too expensive for the WWE, clearly, they managed to convince him somehow and it’s very telling that we have seen a lot of Dominick ever since."

Rey Mysterio has been working towards building Andrade as the man who will carry the baton of being the next big Hispanic Superstar in the WWE and his current storyline with El Idolo is heading in that direction.

We still don't have any details about Mysterio's WrestleMania match but if it is indeed his swansong, Vince McMahon and co. will surely book it to be a big deal.

Which makes us wonder, could we see Mysterio team up with his son in his final match at the Show of Shows in April?