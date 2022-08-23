Backstage update on Johnny Gargano's return to WWE on tonight's RAW

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE tonight on RAW to a tremendous reaction from the crowd in Toronto, Canada.

A report from Fightful Select stated his return was not only a surprise for the WWE Universe, but also for some of the talent. Johnny's name was kept off rundowns before the show, and many of the talent backstage had no idea he was in the building. The report notes that most of the talent found out about Johnny Wrestling only minutes before he made his entrance.

The report also added that WWE was patient and respectful towards Johnny as he welcomed a new child with his wife, former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae. The company felt more confident about re-signing him once Triple H was named Head of Creative. Also, Fightful has not heard of any "advanced negotiations" between Johnny and All Elite Wrestling, even though several people in AEW were pushing for the promotion to sign him.

What happened during Johnny Gargano's WWE return?

During the final hour of tonight's RAW, the superstar returned after his former DIY tag team partner and bitter rival, Ciampa, teamed up with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles & United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Dexter Lumis also appeared behind the barricade and dragged The Miz out of the arena.

The 35-year-old Gargano delivered a promo in the ring, saying he wanted to become an Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion, a WWE Champion, and perform at WrestleMania. He wondered what type of father he would be if he didn't teach his son to go after his dreams even if they seem impossible.

Theory interrupted and made his way to the ring carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase as the crowd chanted "Who's your daddy?", a reference to the huge push he received while Vince McMahon was the CEO. Theory was in Gargano's "The Way" in NXT, but disrespected him during the promo. He suggested that Johnny carry his bags now that he is on the main roster. In return, he got a Superkick to the face as the promo ended.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Johnny Gargano. He's off to a tremendous start with a memorable return on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

